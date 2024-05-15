IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Too 'early to judge' what impact Trump criminal trial will have on presidential election
May 15, 202407:02

  • Sen. Mitt Romney weighs in on Biden and Trump agreeing to debate

    01:21

  • ‘You really have no idea’ what a jury is thinking: Jury consultant on Trump hush money trial

    05:00

  • ‘Exhausted, traumatized’ Rafah refugees lack infrastructure in camps: UNICEF Spokesperson

    03:58

  • Biden-Trump debate could have 'biggest audience ever': Matthew Dowd

    11:58
  • Now Playing

    Too 'early to judge' what impact Trump criminal trial will have on presidential election

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    Jury selected in Sen. Menendez corruption trial

    03:04

  • Trying to get under Michael Cohen's skin: What to expect from the cross-examination

    06:55

  • 'Evolution of lies': Lawrence O'Donnell on Michael Cohen's testimony

    07:29

  • Trump's eyes were 'closed most of the morning': Chris Hayes takes us inside the courtroom

    06:01

  • 'Mob movie feel': Chris Hayes was inside the courtroom during Cohen's testimony

    04:45

  • Michael Cohen testifies that 'everything' needed Trump's sign-off

    01:44

  • Cohen 'could lose a lot of credibility with the jurors' if he doesn't handle cross-examination well

    04:30

  • 'He lied for the benefit of Donald Trump not for himself': Michael Cohen's attorney speaks out

    09:57

  • Cohen's 'demeanor has been flawless': Lawrence O'Donnell on what it was like inside the courtroom

    08:01

  • 'Weird for a lawyer to record his own client': Cohen testifies on recording between him and Trump

    03:15

  • Trump calls hush money trial 'disgrace' as court adjourns

    11:43

  • To testify or not to testify? Stormy Daniels taunts Trump about 'real men' taking the stand

    04:07

  • 'Critical' to the case: What to expect from Michael Cohen's testimony on Monday

    04:21

  • Prosecution expects to call two more witnesses in Trump hush money trial

    02:27

  • Trump ‘would be an absolute fool’ to get on witness stand: Hush money trial continues

    05:07

Chris Jansing Reports

Too 'early to judge' what impact Trump criminal trial will have on presidential election

07:02

New polling showed 52 percent of Americans believe former President Trump falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment. Also, Trump and President Biden agreed to debate ahead of November. MSNBC political analysts Jennifer Palmeri and Tim Miller join Chris Jansing to discuss their outlook for the 2024 election.May 15, 2024

  • Sen. Mitt Romney weighs in on Biden and Trump agreeing to debate

    01:21

  • ‘You really have no idea’ what a jury is thinking: Jury consultant on Trump hush money trial

    05:00

  • ‘Exhausted, traumatized’ Rafah refugees lack infrastructure in camps: UNICEF Spokesperson

    03:58

  • Biden-Trump debate could have 'biggest audience ever': Matthew Dowd

    11:58
  • Now Playing

    Too 'early to judge' what impact Trump criminal trial will have on presidential election

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    Jury selected in Sen. Menendez corruption trial

    03:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All