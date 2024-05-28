IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Prosecution presents closing arguments on Day 21 of Trump's hush money trial

Todd Blanche did a 'David Letterman Top 10 List' of reasons not to convict Donald Trump
May 28, 202408:49
  • Now Playing

    Todd Blanche did a 'David Letterman Top 10 List' of reasons not to convict Donald Trump

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    The ‘major issue’ Lawrence O’Donnell says Trump’s lawyer left ‘completely unresolved’

    11:50

  • Trump’s defense was ‘real grab bag’: The key issues Weissmann says Todd Blanche failed to address

    10:50

  • 'Trump's tone was a little threatening': Libertarians speak out at National Convention

    09:37

  • 'Keep it simple': What to expect in closing arguments amid Trump's hush money trial

    05:40

  • Biden campaign will try to show voters Trump is 'much worse' in the event of a guilty verdict

    08:39

  • Hung jury would be 'victory' for Trump: Closing arguments set for tomorrow in hush money case

    10:48

  • 'Political statements in favor of Donald Trump': Sen. Blumenthal blasts Alito for flags

    07:29

  • 'Pillars of credibility': How lawyers are preparing for closing arguments in Trump's trial

    06:20

  • 'Quite the embellishment': David Jolly criticizes Trump's messaging on hostages at Bronx rally

    08:45

  • 'Important part' is Joe Biden keeping 'distance': Pre-trial hearing on Hunter gun charges underway

    09:38

  • Judge in Hunter Biden's gun charges case rules on what can be referred to during trial

    01:45

  • What to know about the risks of daily cannabis use

    04:29

  • Controversial flag flown at Justice Alito's home 'reduces credibility' of Supreme Court: Curbelo

    06:31

  • Biden 'totally rejected' request for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu

    07:37

  • Nikki Haley was 'vessel' for voters to express unhappiness with Trump: Tim Miller

    10:12

  • Smartmatic alleges Newsmax destroyed evidence in false election claims lawsuit

    02:18

  • Fani Willis winning Democratic primary shows citizens 'have faith in her': Susan Del Percio

    04:09

  • British prime minister calls for general election on July 4

    02:11

  • Jury will take away how 'unflappable' and 'consistent' Michael Cohen was during testimony: Lawyer

    07:23

Chris Jansing Reports

Todd Blanche did a 'David Letterman Top 10 List' of reasons not to convict Donald Trump

08:49

MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin and New York Times investigative reporter Susanne Craig are outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump's hush money trial is taking place and share their expertise.May 28, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Todd Blanche did a 'David Letterman Top 10 List' of reasons not to convict Donald Trump

    08:49
  • UP NEXT

    The ‘major issue’ Lawrence O’Donnell says Trump’s lawyer left ‘completely unresolved’

    11:50

  • Trump’s defense was ‘real grab bag’: The key issues Weissmann says Todd Blanche failed to address

    10:50

  • 'Trump's tone was a little threatening': Libertarians speak out at National Convention

    09:37

  • 'Keep it simple': What to expect in closing arguments amid Trump's hush money trial

    05:40

  • Biden campaign will try to show voters Trump is 'much worse' in the event of a guilty verdict

    08:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All