IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears virtually in court

    01:01
  • Now Playing

    Police found 3 victims, including gunman, in Walmart break room

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder and hate crimes

    01:23

  • Garland names special counsel in Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 cases

    01:35

  • McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader after challenge from Sen. Scott

    01:57

  • U.S. officials cannot confirm reports of Poland missile incident

    03:06

  • Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots

    01:57

  • Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    01:41

  • What social media profiles of Paul Pelosi's attacker reveal

    01:00

  • Arrest made after break-in at Katie Hobbs' headquarters

    01:54

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records

    02:00

  • Jan. 6 committee weighing next steps after voting to subpoena Trump

    01:53

  • Police investigating suspicious substance found in letter near Jan. 6 committee chairman's office

    01:14

  • Sarasota vice mayor on Hurricane Ian damage: 'My yard looks like a war zone'

    03:45

  • Tropical Storm Ian expected to become hurricane again after leaving Florida

    03:17

  • Roadways become waterways in Naples as eyewall of Hurricane makes landfall

    02:30

  • Ginni Thomas to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    02:53

  • Kornacki: Outer suburbs, conflicted voters, define bellwether district 

    02:13

  • Sherman: ‘Profound’ support for Ukraine at UN General Assembly 

    07:02

  • NBC poll shows how Donald Trump is ‘uniquely capable of dividing the Republican party’ 

    06:49

Chris Jansing Reports

Police found 3 victims, including gunman, in Walmart break room

01:24

Chesapeake officials confirmed in a tweet that there were a total of seven fatalities in the Walmart shooting, where three victims, including the suspect, were located deceased in the break room of the store. Three others were transported to local hospitals for further treatment, but succumbed to their injuries. NBC's Cal Perry reports. Nov. 23, 2022

  • Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears virtually in court

    01:01
  • Now Playing

    Police found 3 victims, including gunman, in Walmart break room

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    Colorado shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder and hate crimes

    01:23

  • Garland names special counsel in Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 cases

    01:35

  • McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader after challenge from Sen. Scott

    01:57

  • U.S. officials cannot confirm reports of Poland missile incident

    03:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All