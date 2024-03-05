IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Swing state GOP candidates struggle as Trump 'uses up all the oxygen in the room' says Matthew Dowd
Chris Jansing Reports

Swing state GOP candidates struggle as Trump 'uses up all the oxygen in the room' says Matthew Dowd

05:11

Super Tuesday is the biggest primary day of the year, with 16 states and one U.S. territory holding presidential nominating contests today. There are 865 Republican delegates — accounting for 36% of the total delegates in the entire race — up for grabs today. Fmr. Chief Strategist for the Bush-Cheney '04 Campaign & Senior MSNBC Political Analyst Matthew Dowd joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing to discuss potential results.March 5, 2024

