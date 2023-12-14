IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Suspected Hamas members arrested in Europe

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Family fights for the return of son abducted by Hamas

    06:26

  • Former Israeli peace negotiator: America should put more pressure on Netanyahu

    03:55

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

    06:41

  • Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

    06:02

  • Family members of Hamas hostages speak after meeting with Biden

    05:08

  • Biden meets with families of hostages at the White House

    01:32

  • Joe: Netanyahu oversaw the greatest failure of intel in Israeli history

    10:51

  • Biden warns Israel is losing support for war operations amid crisis in Gaza

    01:59

  • Israeli journalist Tal Schneider: Netanyahu has 'no vision' for Gaza after war

    05:22

  • Save the Children CEO announces death of staff member, family in Gaza

    04:56

  • Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    06:18

  • 'I think people will be watching her closely': Harvard president stays in job

    09:25

  • Biden to meet with families of hostages held in Gaza

    02:25

  • Harvard president staying on the job after outcry over antisemitism testimony

    00:47

  • ‘It shouldn’t have happened’: Photos of stripped Palestinians addressed by Netanyahu senior advisor

    11:46

  • Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas

    08:40

  • Conservatives seize the moment over campus antisemitism: NYT

    09:01

  • Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    00:58

  • 'The son every parent would love to have': Family pleads for son's release

    07:14

Chris Jansing Reports

Suspected Hamas members arrested in Europe

01:40

Several people across Europe have been arrested for potentially planning terror attacks and having ties to Hamas. NBC News' Meagan Fitzgerald reports on the rise of international threats as an effect of the Israel-Hamas war.Dec. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Suspected Hamas members arrested in Europe

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    Family fights for the return of son abducted by Hamas

    06:26

  • Former Israeli peace negotiator: America should put more pressure on Netanyahu

    03:55

  • Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies

    06:41

  • Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’

    06:02

  • Family members of Hamas hostages speak after meeting with Biden

    05:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All