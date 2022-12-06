IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Suspect in Club Q attack charged with 305 counts, including murder

Suspect in Club Q attack charged with 305 counts, including murder

The suspect accused of killing five people and wounding more than a dozen others inside of a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub has been charged with more than 300 criminal counts, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and hate crimes. NBC's Niala Charles reports. Dec. 6, 2022

