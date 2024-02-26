IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court weighs free speech challenges to GOP-backed social media restrictions
Feb. 26, 2024
Supreme Court weighs free speech challenges to GOP-backed social media restrictions

The Supreme Court heard arguments in a pair of challenges to Republican-backed laws in Florida and Texas that restrict companies from banning or censoring users because of their political views. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on the arguments made and how justices are grappling with the free speech issue.Feb. 26, 2024

