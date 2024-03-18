IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court turns away 'Cowboys for Trump' co-founder using 14th Amendment
March 18, 202403:59
Chris Jansing Reports

Supreme Court turns away 'Cowboys for Trump' co-founder using 14th Amendment

03:59

The Supreme Court turned away Couy Griffin, a founder of "Cowboys for Trump" who was criminally convicted over his role in Jan. 6. Griffin lost his job as a county commissioner as a result.March 18, 2024

