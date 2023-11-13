IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden on Gaza: 'Hospitals must be protected'

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

    01:23

  • Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance

    02:19

  • New Jersey man sought by FBI for role in Jan. 6 attack surrenders

    00:32

  • Man accused of threatening the life of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    01:57

  • Letters containing suspicious powder sent to election workers in several states

    01:30

  • Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 2024

    02:25

  • Manhunt underway for New Jersey man wanted on Jan. 6 charges

    01:44

  • 3 arrested in connection with 'prostitution network'

    02:26

  • What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial

    05:28

  • At least one injured in Texas chemical plant explosion

    00:39

  • House subpoenas James, Hunter Biden in Republican-led probe into president’s family

    02:13

  • What makes Ivanka Trump a different witness from Donald Trump and her brothers

    01:53

  • How election denialism is impacting one Virginia county

    01:44

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

    02:19

  • Police: Suspect cooperative but no arrests made in death of Jewish man following protest

    02:14

  • Armed man arrested outside of U.S. Capitol

    01:58

  • Judge to 'very combative' Trump: Fraud trial 'not a political rally'

    09:31

Chris Jansing Reports

Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns

01:16

The Supreme Court has issued a 14-page document outlining a new code of conduct following allegations of ethics lapses. NBC News’ Lawrence Hurley reports on whether it will be enough to appease lawmakers who are calling for legislation that forces the court to adopt a renewed code of conduct.Nov. 13, 2023

  • Biden on Gaza: 'Hospitals must be protected'

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns

    01:16
  • UP NEXT

    'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

    01:23

  • Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance

    02:19

  • New Jersey man sought by FBI for role in Jan. 6 attack surrenders

    00:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All