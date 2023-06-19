IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Submersible exploring Titanic wreck missing, U.S. Coast Guard search underway

Chris Jansing Reports

Submersible exploring Titanic wreck missing, U.S. Coast Guard search underway

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing Canadian submersible that disappeared off the coast of Newfoundland, where researchers were exploring the Titanic wreckage. Former submarine commander Captain David Marquet explains what would cause a vessel to lose contact. June 19, 2023

    Submersible exploring Titanic wreck missing, U.S. Coast Guard search underway

