Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan confirm runs for House speaker

Majority Leader Steve Scalise has announced that he will seek to be the next speaker of the House. Rep. Jim Jordan has also announced he will run, and has multiple endorsements in his bid to replace Kevin McCarthy, including Rep. Issa, Rep. Banks and Rep. Gaetz. Oct. 4, 2023

