IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
State Rep. Jolanda Jones: Texas teen should have ‘been in the classroom, not the courtroom’
Feb. 23, 202403:29

  • UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder: 'There are scars’ for Ukrainian children ahead of war's anniversary

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    State Rep. Jolanda Jones: Texas teen should have ‘been in the classroom, not the courtroom’

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services

    02:38

  • Alabama IVF decision ‘is kryptonite for Republicans’ Tara Setmayer says

    05:18

  • ‘They just left us there to die’: Israeli hostage held in Gaza shares experience

    03:34

  • Biden to meet with Alexei Navalny's family

    07:24

  • Judge rules Texas school’s hair length policies do not violate CROWN Act

    02:38

  • ‘Embryos to me are babies,’ Nikki Haley says

    00:40

  • Trump unsure about working with Mitch McConnell if re-elected

    01:56

  • Carol Leonnig: Donald Trump ‘finds a way to connect himself’ to the news of Alexei Navalny

    04:27

  • Judge rules Giuliani can appeal $146 million defamation verdict

    01:31

  • Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive prison terms in child abuse case

    01:48

  • Kimberly Atkins Stohr: GA District Attorney Fani Wilis ‘has the right’ to defend herself

    07:16

  • Witness contradicts Nathan Wade's timeline of his relationship with Fani Willis

    01:26

  • DAVID HOGG: Families use A.I. generated voices to 'get people's attention' to not 'lose traction' on gun reform

    05:43

  • Congressman's national security threat statement relates to Russian military capability

    01:32

  • White House to use Suozzi's border strategy on the road

    04:18

  • Cedric Alexander: Officers 'were the difference between life and death' in Lakewood Church shooting

    04:26

  • New York voters brave the snow for special election to replace Santos

    02:14

  • Houston officials say Lakewood Church shooter was carrying antisemitic writings

    02:18

Chris Jansing Reports

State Rep. Jolanda Jones: Texas teen should have ‘been in the classroom, not the courtroom’

03:29

A judge on Thursday ruled that a Texas high school was not violating the state’s CROWN Act by punishing Black teen Darryl George for his dreadlocks. This decision is the latest development in a monthslong battle between George’s family and the Barbers Hill Independent School District. Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones, who was supporting Darryl and his mother yesterday, joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss the decision.Feb. 23, 2024

  • UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder: 'There are scars’ for Ukrainian children ahead of war's anniversary

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    State Rep. Jolanda Jones: Texas teen should have ‘been in the classroom, not the courtroom’

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Trump calls on Alabama legislature to protect IVF services

    02:38

  • Alabama IVF decision ‘is kryptonite for Republicans’ Tara Setmayer says

    05:18

  • ‘They just left us there to die’: Israeli hostage held in Gaza shares experience

    03:34

  • Biden to meet with Alexei Navalny's family

    07:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All