State Rep. Jolanda Jones: Texas teen should have ‘been in the classroom, not the courtroom’

A judge on Thursday ruled that a Texas high school was not violating the state’s CROWN Act by punishing Black teen Darryl George for his dreadlocks. This decision is the latest development in a monthslong battle between George’s family and the Barbers Hill Independent School District. Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones, who was supporting Darryl and his mother yesterday, joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss the decision.Feb. 23, 2024