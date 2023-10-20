Sources: Two American hostages released by Hamas

- Now Playing
Sources: Two American hostages released by Hamas06:02
- UP NEXT
Inside Israel's intelligence failure10:02
Israeli Defense Forces: Majority of hostages in Gaza are alive01:11
Israeli family worries child being held hostage cannot see without his glasses01:36
GOP not taking this moment as seriously as they should, says House member05:37
Richard Engel: The level of tension in the West Bank is high06:29
'We are losing everything': Mother inside Gaza describes crisis03:40
IDF spokesperson: The goal is to make sure Hamas no longer has military, administrative capacity05:20
Joe: Last night Biden gave a historic speech07:28
'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy03:42
Israel-Hamas War sparks backlash in U.S.07:26
U.S. supplying Israel with ‘everything they need to defend themselves,’ says Sen. Rosen08:02
Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’04:12
Pres. Biden speaks to the nation about wars in Israel and Ukraine04:57
Psaki: Biden address reminded America of ‘stakes’ of Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars08:54
‘We cannot give up on peace’: Biden vows support for Ukraine, Israel in address15:05
State Department confirms 32 Americans are dead in the Israel-Hamas war00:47
Reps. Lawler and Moskowitz: Empowering McHenry is ‘critically important’ to getting out of ‘rut’08:22
- Now Playing
Sources: Two American hostages released by Hamas06:02
- UP NEXT
Inside Israel's intelligence failure10:02
Israeli Defense Forces: Majority of hostages in Gaza are alive01:11
Israeli family worries child being held hostage cannot see without his glasses01:36
GOP not taking this moment as seriously as they should, says House member05:37
Richard Engel: The level of tension in the West Bank is high06:29
Play All