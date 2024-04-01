Some Republicans concerned Trump's 'unhinged behavior' could drag GOP down

Speaker Johnson facing ousting threats speaks to 'dysfunction' of House: Tim Miller06:33
Hope Hicks expected to testify in Trump hush money trial01:43
'Remains to be seen' how Hope Hicks will testify in Trump's hush money trial07:43
- Now Playing
Some Republicans concerned Trump's 'unhinged behavior' could drag GOP down11:19
- UP NEXT
Democrats 'optimistic’ that abortion rights 'will help them' in November: former Rep. Curbelo06:18
'Going backwards': Tennessee gov signs bill blocking police reform passed after Tyre Nichols death05:32
'He's missed 7 weddings': Evan Gershkovich's friend on his year-long detainment in Russia06:28
'This is not normal': Judges in Trump-related cases face unprecedented wave of threats08:12
'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild04:39
Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer02:08
Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight07:38
Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO05:34
Trump's constitutional argument in GA case is a 'losing one': Kimberly Atkins Stohr12:11
It's Opening Day! Major League Baseball season kicks off today02:56
House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 1002:08
Buttigieg on bridge collapse: Biden directed admin to get 'every resource possible' to Maryland05:16
Trump selling bibles 'sends a message' to non-Christians: Bradley Onishi10:23
Ahmaud Arbery's aunt: 'This is destroying my family'10:30
Buttigieg: Rebuilding Baltimore bridge won’t be quick, easy or cheap01:40
Building Baltimore bridge from ground up will take 'much longer' than reusing wreckage: Expert03:46
Speaker Johnson facing ousting threats speaks to 'dysfunction' of House: Tim Miller06:33
Hope Hicks expected to testify in Trump hush money trial01:43
'Remains to be seen' how Hope Hicks will testify in Trump's hush money trial07:43
- Now Playing
Some Republicans concerned Trump's 'unhinged behavior' could drag GOP down11:19
- UP NEXT
Democrats 'optimistic’ that abortion rights 'will help them' in November: former Rep. Curbelo06:18
'Going backwards': Tennessee gov signs bill blocking police reform passed after Tyre Nichols death05:32
Play All