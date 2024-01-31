Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel says he’s ‘so sorry’ to parents whose children accessed illegal drugs on the platform

Sen. Laphonza Butler (D-CA) asks Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel to address the parents whose children have been impacted due to being able to access illegal drugs on the platform. The heads of five major social media platforms are in Washington on Wednesday testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about protecting children online. In attendance along with Spiegel, is Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Linda Yaccarino of X (formerly Twitter), Shou Zi Chew of TikTok, and Jason Citron of Discord. Several family members who say their children died for various reasons connected to social media are watching from the hearing room.Jan. 31, 2024