Smartmatic alleges Newsmax destroyed evidence in false election claims lawsuit
May 22, 202402:18
Chris Jansing Reports

Smartmatic alleges Newsmax destroyed evidence in false election claims lawsuit

02:18

Voting machine company Smartmatic has alleged that Newsmax deleted evidence in a lawsuit related to their false claims about the 2020 election being rigged. NBC News' Sarah Fitzpatrick has details on the claim and lawsuit against the conservative media outlet.May 22, 2024

