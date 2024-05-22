Smartmatic alleges Newsmax destroyed evidence in false election claims lawsuit

- Now Playing
Smartmatic alleges Newsmax destroyed evidence in false election claims lawsuit02:18
- UP NEXT
Fani Willis winning Democratic primary shows citizens 'have faith in her': Susan Del Percio04:09
Republican efforts to sabotage Georgia prosecution of Trump hit brick wall in Fani Willis06:46
Trump has 'no problem' with RFK Jr. at debates if he qualifies06:39
Biden-Trump debate could have 'biggest audience ever': Matthew Dowd11:58
Too 'early to judge' what impact Trump criminal trial will have on presidential election07:02
‘Very high stakes for Joe Biden’: Trump and Biden agree to two debates ahead of November09:13
'Just tell me when': Trump accepts Biden's challenge to two debates ahead of presidential election09:25
Biden Campaign Communications Director on the Fundraising Efforts for the Biden Campaign09:26
Michael Steele reveals the truth behind Lara Trump election lies02:13
‘He’s not welcome’: Democratic Congresswoman on Trump’s rally in New Jersey07:37
Ex-Trump official warns GOP will lose elections for choosing Trump as leader08:47
'Do what's available': Ali Velshi on standing up for democracy as a value beyond partisanship02:43
'They're tricking themselves!': Republicans contort election strategy around Trump's Big Lie10:21
Bannon set to enter Trump campaign-to-prison pipeline, crossing paths with Manafort05:46
'Justice delayed is justice denied': Hillary Clinton weighs in on Trump's trials10:35
Kevin McCarthy says Trump's veepstakes will play out like 'The Apprentice'07:14
'Energizing': Maddow puts U.S. fight to defend democracy in global context10:18
Ex-GOP insider makes urgent call for Republicans to stop enabling Trump’s wild antics12:32
What is the 'primary problem' and how to fix it?04:37
- Now Playing
Smartmatic alleges Newsmax destroyed evidence in false election claims lawsuit02:18
- UP NEXT
Fani Willis winning Democratic primary shows citizens 'have faith in her': Susan Del Percio04:09
Republican efforts to sabotage Georgia prosecution of Trump hit brick wall in Fani Willis06:46
Trump has 'no problem' with RFK Jr. at debates if he qualifies06:39
Biden-Trump debate could have 'biggest audience ever': Matthew Dowd11:58
Too 'early to judge' what impact Trump criminal trial will have on presidential election07:02
Play All