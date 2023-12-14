IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Sinema discusses ongoing Senate negotiations over border policy

Chris Jansing Reports

Sinema discusses ongoing Senate negotiations over border policy

02:20

NBC News' Julie Tsirkin spoke exclusively to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., about the ongoing negotiations over border policy as the Senate works to pass additional funding for Ukraine.Dec. 14, 2023

