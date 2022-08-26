IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Redacted FBI affidavit used to justify search of Mar-a-Lago is released

Chris Jansing Reports

Shan Wu: Large redactions in probable cause portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit 'very alarming'

02:23

Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu discusses the release of the redacted search warrant affidavit used for the search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and stresses how the large redacted portions in the probable cause portions was "very alarming" to him.Aug. 26, 2022

