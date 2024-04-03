IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Several Trump supporters involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot are running for office
April 3, 202404:20
  • Now Playing

    Several Trump supporters involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot are running for office

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    These 50 companies have donated over $23 million to election deniers since Jan. 6

    05:32

  • GOP billionaires vs. democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05

  • Maddow on the unlikely institution holding Trump’s coup plotters to account

    07:42

  • Trump RNC's question for new hires: Was the 2020 election stolen?

    02:48

  • Rep. Swalwell: Trump has learned how to ‘grind down the legal system’

    03:32

  • Americans wise to Trump's rhetorical tricks recognize his threat; Trump excuses ring hollow

    10:29

  • ‘Betrayal’: Jan. 6 hero cop slams Trump’s promise to pardon Capitol insurrectionists

    10:42

  • Supreme Court turns away 'Cowboys for Trump' co-founder using 14th Amendment

    03:59

  • ‘Demoralizing’: Analysts unpack how Trump’s pardon plan for insurrections impacts American justice

    06:45

  • Trump supporter charged with firing gun during Jan. 6 attack to be held in detention

    01:51

  • Rep. Scott Perry is on ‘Mount Rushmore of extremists,’ says Dem challenger

    04:06

  • Donald Trump pledges to ‘free’ January 6th prisoners if he returns to office

    08:48

  • 'This is a different ball game': Trump vows to pardon Jan 6th Defendants if elected

    05:44

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted officers with a Trump flag

    01:43

  • Joe: Easy to contrast where the country is today with where Trump brought the country

    02:38

  • Supreme Court weakens U.S. defenses as GOP nominates new crop of extremists

    06:00

  • Cheney effect: Hear from a two-time Trump voter who changed his mind after reading Liz Cheney’s book

    06:13

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Lawrence: SCOTUS ‘threw out half of Trump’s appeal’ in immunity case

    09:40

Chris Jansing Reports

Several Trump supporters involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot are running for office

04:20

Several people convicted for their actions during the January 6 Capitol riot and several others involved in the lead-up are running for local and national offices in 2024. NBC News' Ryan Reilly and Julie Tsirkin report on the candidates and the support one already has from a member of Congress.April 3, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Several Trump supporters involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot are running for office

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    These 50 companies have donated over $23 million to election deniers since Jan. 6

    05:32

  • GOP billionaires vs. democracy: they know what they’re getting into this time

    05:05

  • Maddow on the unlikely institution holding Trump’s coup plotters to account

    07:42

  • Trump RNC's question for new hires: Was the 2020 election stolen?

    02:48

  • Rep. Swalwell: Trump has learned how to ‘grind down the legal system’

    03:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All