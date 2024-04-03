IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Seven aid workers killed 'points to dark reality' in Gaza: Doctors Without Borders Exec.
April 3, 202405:04
Chris Jansing Reports

Seven aid workers killed 'points to dark reality' in Gaza: Doctors Without Borders Exec.

05:04

Chef Jose Andres spoke out about the Israeli strike in Gaza where seven of his World Central Kitchen co-workers were killed. Avril Benoît, executive director of Doctors Without Borders U.S., weighed in on the dangers humanitarian organizations face.April 3, 2024

