  • Sen. Chris Murphy: Senate must codify right to same-sex marriage, cannot ‘leave anything to chance’

    Senators reach agreement on bills to stop candidates from stealing elections

    Wes Moore: As a first-timer, I am ‘neck and neck’ with ‘career bureaucrats and 40yr politicians’

  • Sen. Chris Coons on inflation and Biden's trip to the Middle East

  • Trump's decision on 2024 presidential election, Biden approval rating hits all-time low

  • Jan. 6 panel focuses on extremism, former Oath Keepers testify

  • Former Overstock CEO to meet with Jan. 6 committee

  • Jan. 6 committee rescheduling hearing planned for Thursday

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

  • Police respond to shooting at July Fourth parade

  • 'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion

  • Fmr. aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, testifies before Jan. 6 Cmte

  • What SCOTUS abortion ruling could mean for Democrats and Republicans ahead of midterms

  • Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow

  • What the SCOTUS abortion decision could mean for marriage equality and other rights

  • House passes bipartisan gun legislation

  • David Hogg: Supreme Court made 'radical decision' by overturning New York gun law

  • Roger Goodell testifies before House on Washington Commanders' workplace, Dan Snyder a no-show

  • Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud, lying to FBI

  • Jan. 6 committee obtains unseen documentary footage of Trump family and White House

Chris Jansing Reports

Senators reach agreement on bills to stop candidates from stealing elections

A bipartisan group of Senators have reached an agreement on bills that would prevent future candidates from stealing elections by reforming the Electoral Count Act and closing election loopholes. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.July 20, 2022

