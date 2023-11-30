IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Santos on House floor: 'I have been convicted of no crimes'

    02:10

  • Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • GOP senators accuse Sen. Durbin of 'destroying' the Senate Judiciary Committee

    01:41

  • Inside Obama and Biden's divide over how closely to support Israel

    03:46

  • 'They feel completely stripped of their abilities to relieve that suffering'

    09:29

  • Schumer condemns antisemitism in Senate floor speech

    02:28

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

    08:14

  • "[People in Gaza] are absolutely exhausted after 50+ days of bombardment"

    05:33

  • Biden: 'This is the beginning of a long journey of healing'

    09:42

  • Thanksgiving Eve panel: this week in politics

    08:56

  • Like all the dashboard warning lights going off: Confluence of developments make for scary times

    02:30

  • Velshi: Donald Trump is the greatest threat the world faces

    07:40

  • Biden holds bilateral meeting with Mexican president

    01:22

  • House Ethics chair files resolution to expel Santos from Congress

    01:51

  • 'On the level of Hitler and Mussolini': Biden camp slams Trump on anti-immigrant plan

    09:01

  • David DePape convicted in Paul Pelosi hammer attack case

    03:34

  • Biden stresses importance of 'stable relationship' with China at CEO summit

    02:14

  • Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    04:40

  • House Ethics Committee finds 'substantial evidence' Santos broke the law

    04:17

Chris Jansing Reports

Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow

02:50

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have voted to authorize subpoenas for Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo as part for their Supreme Court ethics discussions. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on the hearing and the criticisms Republicans raised against their colleagues.Nov. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Senate Judiciary Committee votes to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Santos on House floor: 'I have been convicted of no crimes'

    02:10

  • Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • GOP senators accuse Sen. Durbin of 'destroying' the Senate Judiciary Committee

    01:41

  • Inside Obama and Biden's divide over how closely to support Israel

    03:46

  • 'They feel completely stripped of their abilities to relieve that suffering'

    09:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All