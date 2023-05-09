IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Senate Democrats ask Harlan Crow to list gifts to Thomas and any other judges

Chris Jansing Reports

Senate Democrats ask Harlan Crow to list gifts to Thomas and any other judges

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have asked Republican megadonor Harlan Crow to identify gifts he has given to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and any other potential justices. NBC's Ali Vitali reports.May 9, 2023

    Senate Democrats ask Harlan Crow to list gifts to Thomas and any other judges

