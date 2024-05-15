IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Mitt Romney weighs in on Biden and Trump agreeing to debate
May 15, 202401:21
Chris Jansing Reports

Sen. Mitt Romney weighs in on Biden and Trump agreeing to debate

01:21

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, weighed in on President Biden and former President Donald Trump agreeing to participate in general election debates. Romney said he thinks Americans have low expectations for Biden and high expectations for Trump and his competitiveness.May 15, 2024

