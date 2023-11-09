IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 2024

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Manhunt underway for New Jersey man wanted on Jan. 6 charges

    01:44

  • Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue

    03:54

  • Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is ‘poison’ to the body politic

    01:41

  • Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open

    11:00

  • Lawrence: This debate is being held 'in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger'

    02:12

  • 'You're just scum': GOP candidate attacks get personal — but will it matter?

    04:24

  • What makes Ivanka Trump a different witness from Donald Trump and her brothers

    01:53

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Israel 'not following the tenets of armed conflict'

    05:47

  • Lawrence: I would not be sitting here were it not for Liz Moynihan

    06:42

  • 'You have to be for something': Democrats see 'good reset' lessons in 2023 election wins

    07:01

  • Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban

    02:19

  • How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race

    06:13

  • New polling shows Trump ahead of Biden in several battleground states

    09:14

  • 'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'

    07:40

  • Trump testifies his Trump Tower triplex was overvalued: ‘When you add the roof, you’re not that far off’

    01:20

  • Analyzing Trump's motives for sparring with judge during testimony

    01:44

  • Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil trial

    03:13

  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces criticism from lawmakers over pro-Palestinian remarks

    01:43

  • 'We know your hearts are broken': Biden pays respects to victims of Lewiston shooting

    04:16

Chris Jansing Reports

Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 2024

02:25

After almost 14 years in the Senate, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced that he will not run for re-election next year.Nov. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 2024

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Manhunt underway for New Jersey man wanted on Jan. 6 charges

    01:44

  • Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue

    03:54

  • Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is ‘poison’ to the body politic

    01:41

  • Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open

    11:00

  • Lawrence: This debate is being held 'in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger'

    02:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All