Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 2024

- Now Playing
Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 202402:25
- UP NEXT
Manhunt underway for New Jersey man wanted on Jan. 6 charges01:44
Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue03:54
Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is ‘poison’ to the body politic01:41
Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open11:00
Lawrence: This debate is being held 'in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger'02:12
'You're just scum': GOP candidate attacks get personal — but will it matter?04:24
What makes Ivanka Trump a different witness from Donald Trump and her brothers01:53
Sen. Mark Warner: Israel 'not following the tenets of armed conflict'05:47
Lawrence: I would not be sitting here were it not for Liz Moynihan06:42
'You have to be for something': Democrats see 'good reset' lessons in 2023 election wins07:01
Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban02:19
How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race06:13
New polling shows Trump ahead of Biden in several battleground states09:14
'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'07:40
Trump testifies his Trump Tower triplex was overvalued: ‘When you add the roof, you’re not that far off’01:20
Analyzing Trump's motives for sparring with judge during testimony01:44
Trump spars with judge during testimony in civil trial03:13
Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces criticism from lawmakers over pro-Palestinian remarks01:43
'We know your hearts are broken': Biden pays respects to victims of Lewiston shooting04:16
- Now Playing
Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 202402:25
- UP NEXT
Manhunt underway for New Jersey man wanted on Jan. 6 charges01:44
Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue03:54
Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is ‘poison’ to the body politic01:41
Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open11:00
Lawrence: This debate is being held 'in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger'02:12
Play All