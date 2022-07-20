Sen. Chris Murphy: Senate must codify right to same-sex marriage, cannot ‘leave anything to chance’

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Chris Jansing with his thoughts on the chance that a bill to codify the right to same-sex marriage that has passed in the House will also pass in the Senate. “I think this bill will pass. I think this bill will get more than 60 votes in the United States Senate. And I hope that we bring it up for a vote very quickly,” says Sen. Murphy. “Let's get this done now, not leave anything to chance with a Supreme Court that increasingly looks like it’s trying to use its slim majority to impose a right-wing ideology on the country.”July 20, 2022