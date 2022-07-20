IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy: Senate must codify right to same-sex marriage, cannot ‘leave anything to chance’

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    Senators reach agreement on bills to stop candidates from stealing elections

    02:23

  • Wes Moore: As a first-timer, I am ‘neck and neck’ with ‘career bureaucrats and 40yr politicians’

    04:01

  • Sen. Chris Coons on inflation and Biden's trip to the Middle East

    05:46

  • Trump's decision on 2024 presidential election, Biden approval rating hits all-time low

    04:59

  • Jan. 6 panel focuses on extremism, former Oath Keepers testify

    08:28

  • Former Overstock CEO to meet with Jan. 6 committee

    01:31

  • Jan. 6 committee rescheduling hearing planned for Thursday

    01:50

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

  • Police respond to shooting at July Fourth parade

    03:50

  • 'We have to do everything we can' Lawmakers call for national action on abortion

    04:58

  • Fmr. aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, testifies before Jan. 6 Cmte

    11:30

  • What SCOTUS abortion ruling could mean for Democrats and Republicans ahead of midterms

    07:54

  • Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow

    01:34

  • What the SCOTUS abortion decision could mean for marriage equality and other rights

    10:11

  • House passes bipartisan gun legislation

    01:32

  • David Hogg: Supreme Court made 'radical decision' by overturning New York gun law

    06:56

  • Roger Goodell testifies before House on Washington Commanders' workplace, Dan Snyder a no-show

    02:53

  • Andrew Gillum indicted for wire fraud, lying to FBI

    00:40

  • Jan. 6 committee obtains unseen documentary footage of Trump family and White House

    02:22

Chris Jansing Reports

Sen. Chris Murphy: Senate must codify right to same-sex marriage, cannot ‘leave anything to chance’

05:28

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Chris Jansing with his thoughts on the chance that a bill to codify the right to same-sex marriage that has passed in the House will also pass in the Senate. “I think this bill will pass. I think this bill will get more than 60 votes in the United States Senate. And I hope that we bring it up for a vote very quickly,” says Sen. Murphy. “Let's get this done now, not leave anything to chance with a Supreme Court that increasingly looks like it’s trying to use its slim majority to impose a right-wing ideology on the country.”July 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Chris Murphy: Senate must codify right to same-sex marriage, cannot ‘leave anything to chance’

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    Senators reach agreement on bills to stop candidates from stealing elections

    02:23

  • Wes Moore: As a first-timer, I am ‘neck and neck’ with ‘career bureaucrats and 40yr politicians’

    04:01

  • Sen. Chris Coons on inflation and Biden's trip to the Middle East

    05:46

  • Trump's decision on 2024 presidential election, Biden approval rating hits all-time low

    04:59

  • Jan. 6 panel focuses on extremism, former Oath Keepers testify

    08:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All