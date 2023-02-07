IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Secretary of Labor expected to depart and head NHL Players' Association

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Why the military hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese balloon flying over the U.S.

    04:27

  • FBI searched Biden's offices after classified documents found

    01:44

  • Five Memphis officers linked to Tyre Nichols' death in custody

    05:48

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene aims to be Trump's 2024 VP pick

    01:18

  • Musicians, executives face Senate hearing on frustration of dealing with Ticketmaster

    05:09

  • Failed GOP candidate confronted New Mexico Democrats at homes prior to shootings

    03:18

  • McCarthy invites Biden for State of the Union on February 7

    01:00

  • At least 14 House GOP flip to support McCarthy in twelfth speaker vote

    01:52

  • Breaking down historical precedent as McCarthy appears to lose first House speaker vote

    03:35

  • Man sentenced to 16 years for plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

    03:31

  • Buffalo mayor: 'People can feel their homes moving'

    03:56

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bond

    04:10

  • Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to return to U.S.

    00:30

  • Zelenskyy shares images of his arrival to the U.S.

    00:47

  • Administration officials believe Ukraine has military capability to retake Crimea

    02:10

  • Florida pastor and son accused of $8 million Covid relief scam

    01:56

  • Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death

    02:55

  • Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death

    02:55

  • Family of fallen Jan. 6 officer refuses to shake Republican leaders' hands

    01:30

Chris Jansing Reports

Secretary of Labor expected to depart and head NHL Players' Association

01:37

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh is expected to depart the Biden administration in the coming weeks to lead the NHL Players' Association. NBC News' Monica Alba reports on the first of the president's original cabinet selections to leave. Feb. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Secretary of Labor expected to depart and head NHL Players' Association

    01:37
  • UP NEXT

    Why the military hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese balloon flying over the U.S.

    04:27

  • FBI searched Biden's offices after classified documents found

    01:44

  • Five Memphis officers linked to Tyre Nichols' death in custody

    05:48

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene aims to be Trump's 2024 VP pick

    01:18

  • Musicians, executives face Senate hearing on frustration of dealing with Ticketmaster

    05:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All