Chris Jansing Reports

Save the Children CEO announces death of staff member, family in Gaza

04:56

Save the Children staffer Sameh Ewaida and his wife and children were killed by an airstrike in Gaza. President and CEO of Save the Children Janti Soeripto, spoke about Ewaida's humanitarian work said the organization is mourning their loss. Dec. 12, 2023

