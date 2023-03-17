IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sanofi becomes third drugmaker to announce insulin price cap

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment as early as next week

    06:05

  • DOJ, SEC launch investigation into collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

    01:03

  • U.S. downs drone into Black Sea after incident with Russian fighter jet

    02:02

  • How consumers could be impacted by Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

    09:24

  • DeSantis visits Iowa ahead of Trump amid 2024 speculation

    03:40

  • Congress questions officials on threats from China in multiple hearings

    02:38

  • GOP senators and Capitol Police both critical of Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 report

    04:05

  • Permanent daylight saving bill gets bipartisan push in Congress

    01:54

  • Erin Brockovich on Ohio train derailment aftermath: 'Mismanagement here is unbelievable'

    01:29

  • House Ethics Committee moves forward with investigation into Rep. George Santos

    02:08

  • Justice Department says police can sue Trump over Jan. 6

    01:27

  • Iran probes ‘deliberate’ poisoning of schoolgirls

    03:47

  • GOP senators question AG Garland over alleged DOJ biases

    03:29

  • Gov. DeSantis ends self-governing status for Disney

    03:05

  • Biden to nominate Julie Su as next labor secretary

    00:28

  • FBI arrests man dubbed 'Sedition Panda' for allegedly storming Capitol

    01:39

  • Judge says Trump can be deposed in lawsuit by ex-FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page

    02:02

  • Justice Department seizing $75 million in real estate tied to Russian oligarch

    02:09

  • Trump ally with ties to 'fake elector' scheme advances in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

    03:14

Chris Jansing Reports

Sanofi becomes third drugmaker to announce insulin price cap

02:33

Sanofi has announced it will cap the out-of-pocket cost of its insulin, following similar price caps from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. NBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. has details.March 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sanofi becomes third drugmaker to announce insulin price cap

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Law enforcement preparing for possible Trump indictment as early as next week

    06:05

  • DOJ, SEC launch investigation into collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

    01:03

  • U.S. downs drone into Black Sea after incident with Russian fighter jet

    02:02

  • How consumers could be impacted by Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

    09:24

  • DeSantis visits Iowa ahead of Trump amid 2024 speculation

    03:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All