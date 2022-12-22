IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bond

    04:10
  • UP NEXT

    Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to return to U.S.

    00:30

  • Zelenskyy shares images of his arrival to the U.S.

    00:47

  • Administration officials believe Ukraine has military capability to retake Crimea

    02:10

  • Florida pastor and son accused of $8 million Covid relief scam

    01:56

  • Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death

    02:55

  • Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death

    02:55

  • Family of fallen Jan. 6 officer refuses to shake Republican leaders' hands

    01:30

  • Suspect in Club Q attack charged with 305 counts, including murder

    01:48

  • Mike Fanone says he was heckled by other officers during Congressional Gold Medal ceremony

    01:34

  • White House calls on GOP leaders to denounce Trump comments on terminating Constitution

    01:58

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in case over web designer's refusal to work on same-sex weddings

    02:40

  • DOJ sues city of Jackson, Miss., over water crisis

    01:56

  • Arizona voters protest Maricopa County officials over election results certification 

    01:21

  • Colorado Springs shooting suspect appears virtually in court

    01:01

  • Police found 3 victims, including gunman, in Walmart break room

    01:24

  • Colorado shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder and hate crimes

    01:23

  • Garland names special counsel in Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 6 cases

    01:35

  • McConnell re-elected Senate GOP leader after challenge from Sen. Scott

    01:57

  • U.S. officials cannot confirm reports of Poland missile incident

    03:06

Chris Jansing Reports

Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bond

04:10

Former FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on a $250 million bond after making a court appearance for the first time since leaving the Bahamas for the U.S. Bankman-Fried will wear an ankle monitor and live at his parent’s house in California with strict pre-trial supervision. Dec. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bond

    04:10
  • UP NEXT

    Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to return to U.S.

    00:30

  • Zelenskyy shares images of his arrival to the U.S.

    00:47

  • Administration officials believe Ukraine has military capability to retake Crimea

    02:10

  • Florida pastor and son accused of $8 million Covid relief scam

    01:56

  • Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death

    02:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All