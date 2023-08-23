IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russian mercenary chief who led revolt listed as passenger on jet that crashed, state media reports

Chris Jansing Reports

Russian media: Wagner boss Prigozhin listed as passenger on crashed plane

02:24

The Russian state news agency Tass is reporting Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private plane that crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow. NBC News has not been able to independently verify the claim. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports on the latest.Aug. 23, 2023

