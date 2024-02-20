IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive prison terms in child abuse case
Feb. 20, 202401:48
  • Now Playing

    Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive prison terms in child abuse case

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Savannah Guthrie: 'Come as you are' is the message of new book 'Mostly What God Does'

    06:03

  • Idaho abortion ban leads to medical care shortage

    05:11

  • 'But You Don't Look Arab' is a personal history of the Middle East

    05:58

  • 'Our Ancient Faith' looks at Lincoln's vision of democracy

    05:32

  • Authorities identified 2 officers, 1 first responder killed in Minnesota

    03:18

  • Two police officers and first responder killed in Burnsville, MN

    02:22

  • 'I saw big orange flames': Woman describes Virginia home explosion

    03:49

  • 'She had every right to be hot': Breaking down DA Fani Willis' fiery testimony

    07:02

  • Willis on Wade: 'We'll be friends until the day we die'

    02:32

  • Danny Cevallos: The appearance of impropriety central to DA Willis misconduct allegations

    05:13

  • Mother of two, a radio station DJ, shot dead at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

    10:03

  • At least 1 dead, 10 shot after Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    08:51

  • Police: Shots fired near Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    03:40

  • Husband and wife duo team up for play about alcoholism and recovery

    06:53

  • A call for enshrining the right to vote in the Constitution

    05:42

  • ‘This remains an active situation’: Three D.C. police officers shot by suspect

    01:42

  • Biden calls on House to pass foreign aid package

    00:45

  • How Abraham Lincoln evolved on immigration

    08:16

  • VP Harris stresses her readiness to serve in new interview

    04:48

Chris Jansing Reports

Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive prison terms in child abuse case

01:48

Former family vlogger Ruby Franke was sentenced to four consecutive one-to-15 year terms in prison after a monthslong child abuse case.Feb. 20, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Ruby Franke sentenced to four consecutive prison terms in child abuse case

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Savannah Guthrie: 'Come as you are' is the message of new book 'Mostly What God Does'

    06:03

  • Idaho abortion ban leads to medical care shortage

    05:11

  • 'But You Don't Look Arab' is a personal history of the Middle East

    05:58

  • 'Our Ancient Faith' looks at Lincoln's vision of democracy

    05:32

  • Authorities identified 2 officers, 1 first responder killed in Minnesota

    03:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All