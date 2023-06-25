IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rick Wilson: Trump's legal woes are 'assets, not liabilities' in GOP primary race

Chris Jansing Reports

Rick Wilson: Trump's legal woes are 'assets, not liabilities' in GOP primary race

Hayes Brown and Rick Wilson join Chris Jansing to discuss the factors contributing to Ron DeSantis' significant drop in poll numbers among GOP primary voters while Donald Trump's have increased, despite his growing legal troubles. "Trump has really shifted the way the GOP primary base has thought about what it means to be conservative in a way that is not helping DeSantis right now," Brown says.June 25, 2023

    Rick Wilson: Trump's legal woes are 'assets, not liabilities' in GOP primary race

