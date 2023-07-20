RFK Jr. faces criticism from Democrats at House hearing on censorship

- Now Playing
RFK Jr. faces criticism from Democrats at House hearing on censorship03:01
Senate committee advances Supreme Court ethics bill03:24
Video appears to show Prigozhin welcoming troops to Belarus02:18
Democrats prepare a vote to censure embattled Rep. George Santos02:16
Rep. Jayapal apologizes for calling Israel a 'racist state'01:21
Congressional Black Caucus condemns GOP Rep. Crane for using derogatory term03:16
Biden campaign announces it raised $72 million in second quarter02:09
Sen. Tuberville blocks military promotions to protest abortion policy02:02
Federal prosecutors indict man who alleged Bidens broke the law03:02
U.S. attorney contradicts GOP and IRS whistleblower claims in Hunter Biden case01:47
Freedom Caucus votes to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene02:30
El Paso shooter sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences02:14
Prosecutors intend to file additional charges against Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home03:12
Cocaine was found in ‘heavily trafficked’ part of West Wing, WH says01:50
Philadelphia DA underscores mass shooting’s impact on victims’ families, medical professionals03:17
Fort Worth shootings leaves 3 dead, nearly a dozen injured02:13
Jan. 6 participant arrested near Obama home01:55
Jan. 6 defendant questions son who turned him into the FBI02:39
Five or six Secret Service agents have testified before Jan. 6 grand jury02:02
'This is the battle that he wants': Trump to use courtroom as his campaign trail in 202409:23
