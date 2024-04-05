IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
RFK Jr. campaign disavows own email calling Jan. 6 rioters 'activists'
April 5, 202403:14

  • Biden in Baltimore: 'We will not rest' until bridge is rebuilt

    02:29

  • Biden's allies look to copy Bush's campaign playbook to highlight abortion issues

    03:22

  • Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele

    09:38
  • Now Playing

    RFK Jr. campaign disavows own email calling Jan. 6 rioters 'activists'

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Jack Smith 'stuck in legal purgatory' amid tension with Judge Cannon in classified docs case

    05:02

  • 'Between the woman and her doctor': Tennessee plaintiff speaks out on harm of state's abortion ban

    04:25

  • Trump 'wants to undermine institutions currently prosecuting him': Rick Tyler

    07:41

  • Clifton Truman Daniel: ‘I found out in school’ that ‘grandpa Truman’ had been President

    06:46

  • 'No First Amendment problem': Judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss charges in GA election case

    05:05

  • New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond

    05:06

  • Judge denies Trump bid to dismiss Georgia case on First Amendment grounds

    01:36

  • ‘Real political consequences’: How what happens in Latin America & Caribbean impacts U.S. voters

    09:06

  • 'Gravely concerning': Threats to judges and family members tied to Trump's legal trials heighten

    04:18

  • Who are the violent Jan. 6 defendants Trump calls ‘hostages’?

    03:32

  • ‘Star witness’: What to expect from Michael Cohen at hush money trial

    06:04

  • 'Increasing frustration': Biden 'outraged' with Netanyahu after airstrike kills seven aid workers

    08:50

  • Ali Velshi: Violence is who Donald Trump is. But he can be stopped.

    07:43

  • 'Both-sides-ism is suicide for democracy' because of Trump, Tim Snyder says

    06:21

  • Judge Cannon is ‘skewing the calendar’ for Trump’s classified documents case: Charles Coleman

    04:14

  • Biden to hold call with Netanyahu after death of World Central Kitchen workers

    04:33

Chris Jansing Reports

RFK Jr. campaign disavows own email calling Jan. 6 rioters 'activists'

03:14

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign distanced itself from their own fundraising email that described those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot as "activists." NBC News' Alex Seitz-Wald reports on how the campaign now says the email's language was an error and how RFK Jr. has downplayed the severity of the attack on the Capitol.April 5, 2024

  • Biden in Baltimore: 'We will not rest' until bridge is rebuilt

    02:29

  • Biden's allies look to copy Bush's campaign playbook to highlight abortion issues

    03:22

  • Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele

    09:38
  • Now Playing

    RFK Jr. campaign disavows own email calling Jan. 6 rioters 'activists'

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Jack Smith 'stuck in legal purgatory' amid tension with Judge Cannon in classified docs case

    05:02

  • 'Between the woman and her doctor': Tennessee plaintiff speaks out on harm of state's abortion ban

    04:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All