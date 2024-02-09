IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA): The 'far right MAGA machine' is obsessed with taking down President Biden

05:44

Democrats on Friday defended President Joe Biden after the release of Special counsel Robert Hur’s report on his handling of classified documents. Hur has declined to prosecute President Biden but said that his practices “present serious risks to national security” and claimed that part of the reason he wouldn't charge Biden was that the president could portray himself as an "elderly man with a poor memory" who would be sympathetic to a jury. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) who is on the Biden Campaign’s advisory board joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to break down their response to Hur’s report.Feb. 9, 2024

