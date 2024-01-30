Rep. Cori Bush says she's 'fully cooperating' with investigation into alleged misuse of funds

Illinois election board votes to keep Trump on primary ballot01:37
Rep. Cori Bush says she's 'fully cooperating' with investigation into alleged misuse of funds01:42
Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will “both have to lean into surrogates” for 2024 campaigning00:43
Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial02:08
Chris Mattei: Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll case is "about damages, not whether he did it or not"03:45
Deborah Denno: Alabama is "seemingly inviting torture" by using the untested method of nitrogen in an execution03:52
Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial02:30
FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad01:39
United Auto Workers endorse Biden for president01:18
Audio: Arizona GOP chair appears to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate03:05
Boeing CEO during visit to Capitol Hill: ‘We fly safe planes’01:43
Trump visits a NH polling location: "I'm very confident"05:01
Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 9100:31
Harris touts administration’s effort to protect abortion access03:07
Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 6200:24
Pete Buttigieg: The FAA lays out ‘very high standards’ and the safety record of U.S. aviation is ‘never taken for granted’06:04
Secy. Austin called to testify about hospitalization before Congress00:55
Families of Uvalde victims speak after DOJ’s shooting report is released11:46
Judge in Trump's Georgia case orders hearing on misconduct allegations against DA01:49
Cedric Alexander: The Uvalde shooting was 'horrific' and everyone who was there 'failed to do more'04:18
