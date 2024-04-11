IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Reflecting on O.J. Simpson's complicated life
April 11, 202405:58

O.J. Simpson, the infamous former football star whose wife's murder trial gripped the nation, has died at 76 years old from cancer. Chris Jansing spoke to Simpson on the trial back in 1998. NBC News' Chloe Melas and Cynthia McFadden discuss his life.April 11, 2024

