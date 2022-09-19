IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Puerto Rico left powerless, facing 'catastrophic' flooding from Hurricane Fiona

    'The legacy Charles inherits' How the Queen oversaw change of British identity

  • 'Not the end of an era, the end of an age.' Experts reflect on the Queen's legacy

  • Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi meet for first time since Ukraine invasion

  • Brits feel 'personal loss' after death of Queen Elizabeth II, royal commentator says

  • Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

  • Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

  • Valerie Jarrett on Obama portrait unveil; calls rumors of tensions between Biden and Obama camps "hogwash"

  • CDC Director Walensky: "You need to get your fall booster vaccine"

  • Iranian naval ship attempts to capture U.S. sea-based drone in Persian Gulf

  • Iranian naval ship attempts to capture U.S. sea-based drone in Persian Gulf

  • Why an accompanying memo may be more significant than the Mar-a-Lago affidavit itself

  • Shan Wu: Large redactions in probable cause portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit 'very alarming'

  • Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals who could be endangered by classified documents

  • NC Senate seat could be key to Democrats maintaining control

  • Republican leaders escalate rhetoric against new IRS positions

  • Rep. Lofgren calls Rep. Cheney 'fearless' ahead of WY primary night

  • Giuliani reportedly told he's target of 2020 Georgia election probe

  • WSJ: FBI took 11 sets of classified documents during Mar-a-Lago search

  • Police exchange gunfire with man who threatened FBI

Chris Jansing Reports

Puerto Rico left powerless, facing 'catastrophic' flooding from Hurricane Fiona

Most of Puerto Rico remains without power after Hurricane Fiona ripped through the island. The National Hurricane Center called the flooding “life-threatening” and “catastrophic.” Officials said it could be days before power is fully restored. Sept. 19, 2022

