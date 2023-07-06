IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Prosecutors intend to file additional charges against Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Cocaine was found in ‘heavily trafficked’ part of West Wing, WH says

    01:50

  • Philadelphia DA underscores mass shooting’s impact on victims’ families, medical professionals

    03:17

  • Fort Worth shootings leaves 3 dead, nearly a dozen injured

    02:13

  • Jan. 6 participant arrested near Obama home

    01:55

  • Jan. 6 defendant questions son who turned him into the FBI

    02:39

  • Five or six Secret Service agents have testified before Jan. 6 grand jury

    02:02

  • 'This is the battle that he wants': Trump to use courtroom as his campaign trail in 2024

    09:23

  • Rick Wilson: Trump's legal woes are 'assets, not liabilities' in GOP primary race

    05:17

  • Trump campaign official testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury

    01:56

  • Polar Prince owner 'holding out hope' Titan crew will be brought home

    00:59

  • Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut

    02:42

  • Search for missing Titanic submersible has ‘not yielded any results’

    03:54

  • Submersible exploring Titanic wreck missing, U.S. Coast Guard search underway

    04:57

  • Daniel Penny indicted in choking death of NYC subway rider

    04:36

  • Southern Baptists vote to ban churches with female pastors

    02:21

  • McCarthy targets Biden while reacting to Trump classified documents charges

    00:40

  • Trump spokesperson addresses media ahead of arraignment

    04:44

  • Trump lands in Florida ahead of arraignment

    02:59

  • Photos show boxes of classified documents all over Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

    01:39

Chris Jansing Reports

Prosecutors intend to file additional charges against Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home

03:12

Federal prosecutors say they intend to file additional charges against Taylor Taranto, the January 6 rioter who was arrested near the home of former President Obama. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on the proceedings and how he could be released ahead of his trial.July 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Prosecutors intend to file additional charges against Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Cocaine was found in ‘heavily trafficked’ part of West Wing, WH says

    01:50

  • Philadelphia DA underscores mass shooting’s impact on victims’ families, medical professionals

    03:17

  • Fort Worth shootings leaves 3 dead, nearly a dozen injured

    02:13

  • Jan. 6 participant arrested near Obama home

    01:55

  • Jan. 6 defendant questions son who turned him into the FBI

    02:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All