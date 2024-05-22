Prosecutor blasts Trump co-defendants 'garbage' argument in classified docs case

- Now Playing
Prosecutor blasts Trump co-defendants 'garbage' argument in classified docs case02:58
- UP NEXT
'This is disgusting disinformation': Kirschner slams Trump's comments on Mar-a-Lago raid09:27
'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan09:32
'Trump has no one to blame but himself': Fmr. federal prosecutor on classified documents case08:37
'Justice delayed is justice denied': Hillary Clinton weighs in on Trump's trials10:35
Catch and kill—in the courts? Joy calls out 'suspicious delays' in THREE of Trump's criminal trials08:29
Let's be clear: What Trump's Judge Cannon is doing is a ‘scandal,' says Hayes08:19
Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second-guessing herself at every corner’08:23
Trump judge postpones documents case 'indefinitely' but new legal calendar could backfire on Trump04:53
‘Another window’ into Trump ‘corruption’: Weissmann explains new docs case material04:34
Lawrence: New Trump docs transcripts reveal lies detailed in case's indictment08:51
'No question' Judge Cannon is 'favorably inclined towards Trump's views': fmr. federal prosecutor06:09
‘Escalating tension’ in Judge Cannon’s orders for Trump’s classified documents case07:00
Jack Smith 'stuck in legal purgatory' amid tension with Judge Cannon in classified docs case05:02
Why Judge Cannon's dismissal of Trump's main defense is not good enough for Jack Smith05:28
'The start of good news': Judges crush Trump's efforts to have charges thrown out12:08
Lawrence: Jack Smith just legally cornered Trump's favorite judge04:02
Tribe: Trump’s favorite judge ‘pretends’ to rule against him08:11
'Unprecedented': Jack Smith battle with Trump-appointed judge escalates05:30
Trump loses bid to dismiss classified documents case02:48
- Now Playing
Prosecutor blasts Trump co-defendants 'garbage' argument in classified docs case02:58
- UP NEXT
'This is disgusting disinformation': Kirschner slams Trump's comments on Mar-a-Lago raid09:27
'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan09:32
'Trump has no one to blame but himself': Fmr. federal prosecutor on classified documents case08:37
'Justice delayed is justice denied': Hillary Clinton weighs in on Trump's trials10:35
Catch and kill—in the courts? Joy calls out 'suspicious delays' in THREE of Trump's criminal trials08:29
Play All