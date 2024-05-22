IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prosecutor blasts Trump co-defendants 'garbage' argument in classified docs case
May 22, 202402:58
    Prosecutor blasts Trump co-defendants 'garbage' argument in classified docs case

A prosecutor argued that Donald Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta's claim that he was being charged "selectively and vindictively" for not cooperating with the government in the classified documents case was "absolute garbage." NBC News' Dasha Burns has details on the motions hearings being held in Florida relating to the case against Trump and Nauta.May 22, 2024

