Chris Jansing Reports

Permanent daylight saving bill gets bipartisan push in Congress

01:54

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has renewed the bipartisan push to make daylight saving time permanent across the country. NBC’s Julie Tsirkin reports some experts say this could lead to less seasonal depression, more productivity and less crime in the evening hours.March 3, 2023

