Paul Rieckhoff: Military community ‘can be a source of strength’ as ‘tragedy’ becomes America’s ‘new normal’

Paul Rieckhoff, host of the Independent Americans Podcast, joins Chris Jansing on a “unique Memorial Day” as Americans confront new and persisting tragedies. “Tragedy is our new normal. From Covid to the shooting in Texas, to Afghanistan, to Ukraine, to Buffalo. I think all of America is hurting right now,” says Rieckhoff. “I hope our community of military and veterans and survivors can be a source of strength, a source of learning, and maybe even a guiding light on how to deal with tragedy.”May 30, 2022