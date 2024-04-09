IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter
Chris Jansing Reports

Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, received 10 to 15 years in prison for their son's mass shooting at Oxford High School. Both parents received the maximum sentence and are the first parents to be charged, and convicted, in their child’s mass shooting at a U.S. school. April 9, 2024

