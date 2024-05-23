Nikki Haley was 'vessel' for voters to express unhappiness with Trump: Tim Miller

Biden 'totally rejected' request for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu07:37
Nikki Haley was 'vessel' for voters to express unhappiness with Trump: Tim Miller10:12
Smartmatic alleges Newsmax destroyed evidence in false election claims lawsuit02:18
Fani Willis winning Democratic primary shows citizens 'have faith in her': Susan Del Percio04:09
British prime minister calls for general election on July 402:11
Jury will take away how 'unflappable' and 'consistent' Michael Cohen was during testimony: Lawyer07:23
Jan. 6 rioter advances to House GOP runoff in Georgia01:37
Prosecutor blasts Trump co-defendants 'garbage' argument in classified docs case02:58
'This is disgusting disinformation': Kirschner slams Trump's comments on Mar-a-Lago raid09:27
'Can't do bank shots' in political communications: Biden has to be 'clear' with messaging on Trump04:57
Robert Costello testimony was 'absolute disaster' for Trump's legal team: Former asst. DA08:55
Fani Willis seeking victory in Democratic primary to keep her job and stay on Trump trial07:35
'One of the most important events': Key meeting on jury instructions to be held in Trump trial10:34
Rudy Giuliani, 11 others plead not guilty in Arizona ‘fake electors’ case03:45
Harris criticizes Trump for promoting video referencing ‘unified Reich’02:40
'Supposed to be a search for the truth': Weissmann on prosecution to bring C-SPAN witness tomorrow03:56
‘The big, shocking thing’ that Lawrence O’Donnell says was missing from Trump's defense10:05
‘Discursive, sprawling, uninteresting’: What Rachel Maddow saw inside the Trump trial today10:58
Conservative scion Brent Bozell IV sentenced to nearly four years in Jan. 6 case02:17
Trump has 'no problem' with RFK Jr. at debates if he qualifies06:39
