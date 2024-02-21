IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Embryos to me are babies,’ Nikki Haley says
Feb. 21, 202400:40
‘Embryos to me are babies,’ Nikki Haley says

00:40

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley sided with a recent Alabama Supreme Court on IVF that classified embryos as children. Haley did highlight the importance of women being able to have active conversations with their doctors to discuss fertility options.Feb. 21, 2024

