NFL to be investigated over alleged workplace discrimination

- Now Playing
NFL to be investigated over alleged workplace discrimination02:34
- UP NEXT
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embid named NBA MVP08:44
WNBPA Executive Director: Brittney Griner wants ‘each and every’ media outlet to cover WNBA season05:28
'I'm no stranger to hard times': Brittney Griner references Russian prison release04:07
The Last Thing: Welcome to Wrexham01:42
The Last Thing: Art, but make it sports02:36
The Last Thing: 'Walking by faith'02:10
Jackie Robinson Day and why his legacy beyond baseball resonates today06:17
Spurs coach calls out lawmakers for inaction on gun reform02:11
The ReGroup: Discussing LSU Star Angel Reese11:09
MLB season kicks off Thursday04:53
Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Caroline O’Connor05:07
Steve Kornacki: It's been Cinderella's Ball so far04:40
Bomani Jones: My show takes the serious, the fun and sports and brings it together07:33
Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Sarah Thomas04:43
The Last Thing: The National Brotherhood of Skiers02:07
Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history05:40
Kansas City and Philadelphia mayors prep for Super Bowl LVII05:57
Hayes: LeBron’s mental fortitude is just as remarkable as his game04:07
Donna Kelce: Having both sons play in Super Bowl like winning the lottery06:00
- Now Playing
NFL to be investigated over alleged workplace discrimination02:34
- UP NEXT
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embid named NBA MVP08:44
WNBPA Executive Director: Brittney Griner wants ‘each and every’ media outlet to cover WNBA season05:28
'I'm no stranger to hard times': Brittney Griner references Russian prison release04:07
The Last Thing: Welcome to Wrexham01:42
The Last Thing: Art, but make it sports02:36
Play All