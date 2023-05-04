IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NFL to be investigated over alleged workplace discrimination

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embid named NBA MVP

    08:44

  • WNBPA Executive Director: Brittney Griner wants ‘each and every’ media outlet to cover WNBA season

    05:28

  • 'I'm no stranger to hard times': Brittney Griner references Russian prison release

    04:07

  • The Last Thing: Welcome to Wrexham

    01:42

  • The Last Thing: Art, but make it sports

    02:36

  • The Last Thing: 'Walking by faith'

    02:10

  • Jackie Robinson Day and why his legacy beyond baseball resonates today

    06:17

  • Spurs coach calls out lawmakers for inaction on gun reform

    02:11

  • The ReGroup: Discussing LSU Star Angel Reese

    11:09

  • MLB season kicks off Thursday

    04:53

  • Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Caroline O’Connor

    05:07

  • Steve Kornacki: It's been Cinderella's Ball so far

    04:40

  • Bomani Jones: My show takes the serious, the fun and sports and brings it together

    07:33

  • Celebrating Herstory: A Conversation with Sarah Thomas

    04:43

  • The Last Thing: The National Brotherhood of Skiers

    02:07

  • Super Bowl LVII: two Black QBs make history

    05:40

  • Kansas City and Philadelphia mayors prep for Super Bowl LVII

    05:57

  • Hayes: LeBron’s mental fortitude is just as remarkable as his game

    04:07

  • Donna Kelce: Having both sons play in Super Bowl like winning the lottery

    06:00

Chris Jansing Reports

NFL to be investigated over alleged workplace discrimination

02:34

The attorneys general from California and New York are launching a joint investigation into the NFL's workplace culture. NBC News' Kathy Park has more details.May 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    NFL to be investigated over alleged workplace discrimination

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embid named NBA MVP

    08:44

  • WNBPA Executive Director: Brittney Griner wants ‘each and every’ media outlet to cover WNBA season

    05:28

  • 'I'm no stranger to hard times': Brittney Griner references Russian prison release

    04:07

  • The Last Thing: Welcome to Wrexham

    01:42

  • The Last Thing: Art, but make it sports

    02:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All