IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: House debates George Santos expulsion vote

  • UP NEXT

    Hamas agrees to free 10 Israeli hostages in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners

    03:36

  • More hostage releases expected as Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day

    02:21

  • American hostage freed by Hamas as the truce gets extended

    02:46

  • Surveillance video shows deadly shooting at Jerusalem bus stop

    01:15

  • Blinken cautiously optimistic about hostage releases and humanitarian aid for Gaza

    00:50

  • Shooting attack in Jerusalem leaves at least 3 dead, multiple injured

    01:13

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in NYC amid Rockefeller tree lighting

    01:09

  • American among 12 additional hostages released as cease-fire continues

    04:18

  • Israeli forces storm refugee camp in occupied West Bank

    01:46

  • Family gives updates on condition of 4-year-old released by Hamas

    03:39

  • 'Time is running out': Families of detained Americans plead for hostage release

    02:26

  • 'Safe in Egypt': Biden remarks on American hostage

    02:30

  • American citizen among hostages freed by Hamas

    05:54

  • Israel ‘totally ready’ to continue war after truce with Hamas ends, IDF spokesperson says

    09:33

  • IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

    03:10

  • Video shows release of two Russian Israeli women in Gaza

    01:09

  • Watch: Freed Russian-Israeli hostage enjoys emotional reunion with parents

    00:54

  • Hamas claims 3 hostages killed in Israeli bombing

    02:33

  • Negotiations underway to keep Israel-Hamas ceasefire in place

    03:01

  • Palestinian aid organization helps Gazan kids find fun during truce

    00:41

Chris Jansing Reports

Newly released hostage Mia Schem reunites with mother in southern Israel

02:08

Mia Schem, 21, and Amit Soussana, 40, were released on Thursday to the Red Cross. Video shows Schem embracing her mother and brother at an airbase in southern Israel.Nov. 30, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Hamas agrees to free 10 Israeli hostages in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners

    03:36

  • More hostage releases expected as Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce by one day

    02:21

  • American hostage freed by Hamas as the truce gets extended

    02:46

  • Surveillance video shows deadly shooting at Jerusalem bus stop

    01:15

  • Blinken cautiously optimistic about hostage releases and humanitarian aid for Gaza

    00:50

  • Shooting attack in Jerusalem leaves at least 3 dead, multiple injured

    01:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All