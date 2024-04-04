IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond
April 4, 202405:06
    New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond

Chris Jansing Reports

New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond

05:06

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a notice that is seeking information to ensure that the company that posted former President Trump's bond in the civil fraud case is financially stable. MSNBC's Lisa Rubin has details on the filing and what it means for Knight Specialty Insurance.April 4, 2024

    New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond

