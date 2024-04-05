IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netanyahu knows if Israel loses Biden's support 'they're really in trouble': Peter Baker
April 5, 202403:05

Chris Jansing Reports

Netanyahu knows if Israel loses Biden's support 'they're really in trouble': Peter Baker

03:05

The Biden administration has said the U.S. will have to make "meaningful changes" in Gaza policy if Israel doesn't. The New York Times Chief White House correspondent Peter Baker discusses the potential impact the killing of seven aid workers may have on the war.April 5, 2024

